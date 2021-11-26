Brokers Set Expectations for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.70.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $132.22 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.14 and a 200-day moving average of $143.59.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

