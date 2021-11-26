Brokers Set Expectations for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.31 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.28. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.74 billion.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outpeform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$87.28.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$83.88 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.20 and a 1-year high of C$83.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$79.85.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.