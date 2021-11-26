Brokers Set Expectations for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.31 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.28. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.74 billion.
Shares of BNS stock opened at C$83.88 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.20 and a 1-year high of C$83.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$79.85.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.
