BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$131.00 at National Bankshares

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$135.00 to C$131.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Saturday, September 4th. CIBC raised BRP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on BRP to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$132.00.

TSE DOO opened at C$103.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$115.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$106.95. BRP has a 1-year low of C$71.89 and a 1-year high of C$129.98.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that BRP will post 10.3000089 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.55%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

