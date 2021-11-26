C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.21

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.21 and last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 16254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

Several research firms recently commented on AI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.83.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $687,128.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,252,962 shares of company stock worth $59,694,234. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

