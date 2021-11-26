C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCCC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of CCCC opened at $37.82 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. On average, analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $333,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,806. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

