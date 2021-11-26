CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 276,198 shares.The stock last traded at $24.80 and had previously closed at $26.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins decreased their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

About CAE (NYSE:CAE)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

