CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 276,198 shares.The stock last traded at $24.80 and had previously closed at $26.64.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins decreased their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.
About CAE (NYSE:CAE)
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
