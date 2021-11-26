California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Clarus worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLAR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Clarus by 24.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus during the second quarter worth $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clarus during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Clarus by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Clarus from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $27.51 on Friday. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

