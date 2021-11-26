California State Teachers Retirement System Has $795,000 Stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BY opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

BY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

