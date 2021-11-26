California State Teachers Retirement System Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 132.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the second quarter worth $793,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Glatfelter during the second quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLT opened at $17.36 on Friday. Glatfelter Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $772.95 million, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $279.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

In other Glatfelter news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

