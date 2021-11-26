California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Telos were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Telos by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,647,000 after buying an additional 812,526 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,053,000 after purchasing an additional 782,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,767,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 466,799 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,636,000 after purchasing an additional 165,296 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 69,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,266,789.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 17,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $587,544.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 166,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,460.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,704 shares of company stock valued at $6,786,389. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $16.50 on Friday. Telos Co. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

