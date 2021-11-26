California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,785 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after buying an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 348,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 133,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 29.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $259,268. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CTBI opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $792.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.18. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

