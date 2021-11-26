California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,096 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Titan Machinery worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 104,667 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 15,229 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

TITN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.74. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

