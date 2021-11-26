Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) were up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 2,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 277,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

A number of analysts have commented on CLMT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.64.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after buying an additional 533,994 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 168,138 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 59,809 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

