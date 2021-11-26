Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPT. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.75.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $170.69 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $171.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.13 and a 200-day moving average of $145.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 143.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

