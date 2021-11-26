Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCO shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of CCO traded down C$1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$30.61. The company had a trading volume of 504,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,253. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.59. The stock has a market cap of C$12.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.12. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$12.66 and a 52 week high of C$35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$361.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -93.02%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

