Campbell Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,580 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000. American Express makes up about 1.1% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $171.61 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

