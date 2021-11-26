Campbell Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,026 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 3.1% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 621.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 146.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.06, for a total transaction of $2,375,478.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $341.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.29. The firm has a market cap of $948.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

