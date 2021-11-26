Campbell Capital Management Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.30. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $142.86 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

