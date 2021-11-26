Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Hold Rating for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$162.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$160.73.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$149.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$67.22 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$147.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$144.58. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$107.44 and a one year high of C$152.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.34 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 14.4899989 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at C$342,976. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,275 over the last 90 days.

