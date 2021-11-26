Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.30 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $12.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.07.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.22.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $117.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.23. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

