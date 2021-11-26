Canal Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,119,000. Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 85,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of AOR opened at $57.15 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

