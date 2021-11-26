Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires Shares of 1,236 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $32.01 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -3.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

