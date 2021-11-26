Canton Hathaway LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MSOS opened at $28.67 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $55.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.58.

