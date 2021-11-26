Canton Hathaway LLC Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 93.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after buying an additional 857,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,266,000 after buying an additional 235,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,740,197. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

NYSE PG opened at $148.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.63 and its 200-day moving average is $140.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $149.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $359.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

