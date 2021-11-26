Canton Hathaway LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 78.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

MU opened at $86.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average of $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

