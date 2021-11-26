Canton Hathaway LLC Invests $63,000 in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

MARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 4.66. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $83.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.