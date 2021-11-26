Canton Hathaway LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,157,000 after acquiring an additional 656,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,801,000 after acquiring an additional 315,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 58.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 27.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after acquiring an additional 173,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.29.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

