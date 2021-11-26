Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 8,350 Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)

Canton Hathaway LLC lowered its position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,922,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 93,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXX opened at $20.55 on Friday. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $87.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22.

