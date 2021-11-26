Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on WM Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WM Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.83.

MAPS opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.40. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 257,587 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 74.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 535.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 82,469 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the third quarter worth about $23,381,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 72.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,236 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

