Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on WM Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WM Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.83.
MAPS opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.40. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $29.50.
About WM Technology
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
