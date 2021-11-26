Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys 1,862 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 21.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,037 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 18.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 13.1% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,909,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,868 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.63. 72,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,048,038. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,325,020 shares of company stock worth $145,155,979. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

