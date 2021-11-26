Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Walmart by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,690,416 shares of company stock valued at $687,882,190. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.32. The stock had a trading volume of 140,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,379. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $408.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

