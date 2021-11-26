Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $4.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.66. 105,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,390. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

