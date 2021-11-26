Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,333 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xcel Energy by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,459,000 after purchasing an additional 307,473 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,108,000 after purchasing an additional 222,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 150,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.