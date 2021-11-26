Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 424 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 189,259 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 94,242 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,936,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 31,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,788,000 after buying an additional 98,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

