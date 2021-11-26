Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,618,952 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,107,000 after buying an additional 39,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 50,608 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $452.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.43. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $328.80 and a 12 month high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

