Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,368 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 629,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after buying an additional 47,113 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 158,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 26,273 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 101,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

IBML opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.