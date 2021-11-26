Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,114,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 244,624 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $13,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFFN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,856,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,010,000 after purchasing an additional 328,929 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,770,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,996,000 after acquiring an additional 146,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

