Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 11.1%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) was up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.45 and last traded at $58.40. Approximately 65,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,892,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.57.
Several research firms have issued reports on SAVA. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -105.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after buying an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 27.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
