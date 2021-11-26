Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 11.1%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) was up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.45 and last traded at $58.40. Approximately 65,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,892,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAVA. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -105.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.28.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after buying an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 27.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.