CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Get CGI alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.15.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.67. CGI has a 52-week low of $72.69 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CGI will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CGI by 1.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CGI by 3.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in CGI by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CGI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.