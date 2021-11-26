ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 49,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,017,743.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,666.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 804.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,053,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,878,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHPT stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,201,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,009. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

