Charles N. Hayssen Sells 4,621 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $66.53 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $72.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.46 million, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter worth approximately $3,840,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 330.6% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 7,946.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 40,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 92.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 39,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.