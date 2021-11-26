Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,342 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FRP were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FRP by 155.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in FRP by 14.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in FRP in the second quarter worth $223,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of FRP during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FRP by 9.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $61.60 on Friday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $579.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.49.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 101.83%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter.

In other FRP news, CEO John D. Baker II bought 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,261.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

