Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 866,126 Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 866,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ideanomics stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $759.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of -0.42. Ideanomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 79.71%. Analysts forecast that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

