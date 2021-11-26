Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

MCBS opened at $28.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $728.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.55. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $29.82.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 41.26%. The company had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 million. On average, analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

