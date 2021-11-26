Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCBS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 335,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. 15.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $28.60 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 41.26%. The firm had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

