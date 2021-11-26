Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. The company has a market cap of $590.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.83. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. Analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,617.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628. Corporate insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

