Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 15.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 14.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

LOCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark began coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.