Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 360,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAST. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAST opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAST. Raymond James downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

