Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RAPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $259,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $32.74 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $43.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $967.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.12.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $94,745.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $89,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $3,291,721. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.