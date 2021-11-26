Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,222 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 9.1% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 226.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after acquiring an additional 235,608 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 22.7% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 231.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on STNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

